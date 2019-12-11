Jobless claims, tech earnings, UK election: 3 things to watch for in the markets on Thursday

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves number 10 Downing Street in central London on September 26, 2019, to attend a meeting with the 1922 commitee. TOLGA AKMEN | AFP | Getty Images

Here are the most important things to know about Thursday before you hit the door.

1. Jobless claims

We'll get a read on the health of the labor market on Thursday when the Labor Department releases weekly jobless claims at 8:30 a.m. Economist are estimating 212,000 Americans filed applications for unemployment benefits last week, according to Dow Jones, up from the previous week's 203,000 claims. Last week, a blowout payrolls report showed the stellar performance of the job market in November. Nonfarm payrolls surged by 266,000 and the unemployment rate fell to 3.5%, according to Labor Department.

2. Tech earnings

Technology companies Oracle, Adobe and Broadcom all report earnings after the bell on Thursday. Morgan Stanley is expecting software company Oracle to report earnings per share of 81 cents, compared to the 72 cents per share it reported in the same quarter last year. Jefferies is expecting Adobe to report earnings of $2.25 per share, compared to the $1.83 earned in the same quarter of 2018. And Bank of America is expecting semiconductor company Broadcom to report earnings of $5.16 per share, less than the $5.85 per share earned last year in the same quarter. Bank of America expects strength for Broadcom from the upcoming 5G cycle, especially with Apple, but weakness from recent enterprise networking and storage trends. The firm also expects Broadcom to increase its dividend. Shares of Adobe have climbed nearly 9% and shares of Broadcom have gained 7% in the last three months. Shares of Oracle are flat in the same time period.

3. UK election with Brexit implications