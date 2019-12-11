Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Home Depot, GameStop, Dropbox & more

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:

Home Depot (HD) – The home improvement retailer forecast 2020 sales growth below consensus estimates, due to the fact that its "One Home Depot" strategy is not yet generating as much revenue as it had expected.

GameStop (GME) – GameStop reported a quarterly loss of 49 cents per share, compared to the consensus forecast of an 11 cents per share profit. Quarterly sales plunged and the company cut its full-year profit forecast, as customers delay purchase ahead of the releases of new consoles like Sony's (SNE) PlayStation and Microsoft's (MSFT) Xbox.

Dropbox (DBX) – Dropbox announced that Chief Customer Officer Yamini Rangan will step down. She will remain with the cloud storage company until Jan. 3 to assist with the transition.

Chevron (CVX) – Chevron will take a $10 billion to $11 billion charge this quarter to write down the value of its assets, due to lower commodity prices caused by a supply glut. The energy giant is also considering selling some natural gas projects.

Children's Place (PLCE) – The children's apparel retailer came in a penny a share above estimates with quarterly profit of $3.03 per share. Revenue came in below forecasts, and a comparable sales increase of 0.8% was short of the 3.5% consensus estimate of analysts surveyed by Refinitiv. Children's Place also gave a weaker-than-expected full-year forecast, saying its bottom line would be hurt by tariffs.

Mednax (MD) – Activist investor Starboard Value has nominated a slate of directors at the health-care services company, and The Wall Street Journal said Starboard is pushing Mednax to consider a sale. In a Securities and Exchange Commission filing, Mednax said it welcomes a "constructive dialogue" with Starboard.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet (OLLI) – Ollie's beat estimates by 3 cents a share, with quarterly earnings of 41 cents per share. The discount retailer's revenue also beat Wall Street forecasts. John Swygert, who stepped in as interim CEO earlier this month after the death of Ollie's founder Mark Butler, was named permanent CEO.

AT&T (T) – AT&T has entered into an accelerated $4 billion share repurchase program, with the goal of retiring 100 million shares during the first quarter of 2020.

United Parcel Service (UPS) – UPS was downgraded to "market perform" from "outperform" at BMO Capital Markets, which points to a challenging path to profitability and free cash flow.

Potbelly (PBPB) – Potbelly was downgraded to "neutral" from "overweight" at Piper Jaffray following the resignation of the sandwich chain's Chief Financial Officer Tom Fitzgerald, who left to take the same job at Planet Fitness (PLNT).

The RealReal (REAL) – D.A. Davidson began coverage on the luxury goods reseller with a "buy" rating, noting its business model puts it at the leading edge of multiple trends favored by millennial and Gen Z consumers.

Dave & Buster's (PLAY) – The restaurant chain matched forecasts with quarterly profit of 2 cents per share, with revenue beating estimates. The bottom line was impacted by a nearly 10% rise in operating expenses.