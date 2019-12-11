These are the best companies to work for in France in 2020, finds Glassdoor

The Arc De Triomphe stands while automobiles travel on the Avenue des Champs-Elysees as skyscrapers sit on the city skyline in the La Defense business district in Paris, France.

U.S. software firm Salesforce is predicted to be the best company to work for in France in 2020, according to rankings by global jobs site Glassdoor.

The analysis was based on reviews from companies with more than 1,000 employees, with at least 20 current and former workers rating their employer across eight attributes. The surveys were conducted between October 2018 and October 2019.

An Account Executive for Salesforce rated the California-based company highly for its "innovative solutions, (putting) the wellbeing of workers at the heart of its strategy, passionate colleagues," according to a translation.

In fourth place, German software firm SAP was the only other company not headquartered in France to make the top 10. In fact, in the wider rankings, companies headquartered in France accounted for 21 out of 25 of those listed.

A Senior Consultant at SAP said in their review on Glassdoor that "everything is done to ensure your wellbeing in the business: events, wellbeing workshops, a relaxation room (as well as) attractive pay."

Iconic French fashion brand Hermès came in second place and a Production Manager for the luxury label said the company "always listened to the expectations of its staff, (offered) very good working conditions and is active in welcoming newcomers."

Murex, which produces technology solutions for financial markets, came in third thanks its "caring culture, (and being) a family business with a long-term vision and objectives," said one of its managers.

Rounding out the top five was aerospace firm Thales, which was highly rated because it offered "interesting work, quick progression in terms of pay and responsibility," in addition to "monitoring (employees') careers and training," according to one of its managers.

It was one of two aerospace companies in the top 10, while tech firms took four of the spots in the top rankings.