Bonobos founder Andy Dunn to depart Walmart in 2020

The founder of Bonobos, Andy Dunn, is leaving Walmart, roughly two years after the company acquired the money-losing online apparel retailer and he joined Walmart to help grow its e-commerce operations.

Dunn said in a LinkedIn post on Thursday that he would be departing in early 2020. He didn't specify where he would be heading next.

"When I joined Walmart in the summer of 2017, my goal was to leave the company better than I found it," Dunn wrote. "What I am certain of is how much I gained from my time at Walmart." (See his full post below.)

Dunn will remain with Walmart through January, and will work closely with merchandising and brand leadership, to "ensure a smooth and successful transition," a Walmart spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

"After more than two years innovating new, incubated brands and bringing on important acquired brands, as an entrepreneur at heart, Andy Dunn has decided now is the right time to take the next steps in his career," the spokesperson said. "During the last two and a half years, Andy's contributions to the organization have been invaluable. He's been instrumental in building out and growing Walmart's proprietary brand portfolio."

Bonobos, known for its patterned men's shirts and chinos, is one of a handful of digital companies that Walmart has acquired in recent years to try to grow online and compete with Amazon. Others include Jet.com, where Walmart gained the current head of its e-commerce operations in the U.S., Marc Lore; Moosejaw and Art.com. Walmart also acquired women's apparel company Modcloth in 2017. But earlier this year, it announced it would be selling Modcloth to Go Global Retail.

As a result, some view Walmart's acquisition strategy as yielding mixed results. The big-box retailer's e-commerce business is still losing money, and some of its acquisitions, including Bonobos, remain unprofitable, according to a report from Vox.

However, the robust gains in Walmart's grocery business, which is partially online, are helping the company offset some of those losses. And Walmart has learned lessons from these digital-first brands, which has made it a more savvy e-commerce competitor. Walmart's online sales were up 41% in the latest quarter.

More recently, Lore has said Walmart is putting a pause on brand acquisitions and instead will focus on incubating its own brands, internally. Its first is a mattress brand that it launched in 2018 called Allswell.

Walmart shares, which have a market value of nearly $340 billion, have climbed a little more than 28% this year.

Here's the complete LinkedIn post from Dunn: