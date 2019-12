From left, Senate Appropriations chairman Richard Shelby, R-Ala., House Appropriations chairwoman Nita Lowey, D-N.Y., House Appropriations ranking member Kay Granger, R-Texas, and Senate Appropriations ranking member Patrick Leahy, D-Vt.

Congressional negotiators reached a deal in principle Thursday to fund the government as the deadline to avoid a shutdown draws nearer.

This story is developing.

