What to watch today: Dow to rise, Trump's trade meeting, UK heads to the polls

BY THE NUMBERS

U.S. stock futures are pointing to a slightly higher open and a second day of gains after the Federal Reserve kept interest rates on hold and signaled a long pause in any future rate moves. Trading remains cautious, however, with the threat of new China tariffs on Sunday. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq would go positive for the week if the projected gains hold up, and the Nasdaq would join the S&P 500 in positive territory for December. (CNBC)



Fed Chairman Jerome Powell made it clear the central bank will not move on interest rates unless it sees a significant and persistent move in inflation, which has been stubbornly below the Fed's target. Markets took Powell's comments as dovish, meaning the Fed is leaning toward an easing policy and keeping interest rates low rather than a tightening policy, or raising interest rates. (CNBC) On today's economic calendar, the Labor Department releases its weekly report on initial jobless claims at 8:30 a.m. ET. The November producer price Index is out at the same time. The European Central Bank will conclude Christine Lagarde's first policy meeting as ECB president with an interest rate decision and statement at 7:45 a.m. ET, followed by Lagarde's news conference. (CNBC) Networking equipment maker Ciena (CIEN) is one of the few companies scheduled to release quarterly earnings this morning, while Adobe (ADBE), Broadcom (AVGO), Costco (COST), and Oracle (ORCL) are out with quarterly numbers after the closing bell.

IN THE NEWS TODAY

STOCKS TO WATCH

General Electric (GE) was upgraded to "buy" from "hold" at UBS, which said GE stock is at a positive inflection point going into 2020. Debt repayment and better free cash flow are cited as the primary reasons for the upbeat outlook. Lululemon (LULU) reported better-than-expected profit and revenue for its latest quarter. Its current-quarter earnings forecast came in largely below analysts' consensus, however, as the company invests in new product launches. Continental Resources (CLR) founder and CEO Harold Hamm will step down, replaced by former ConocoPhillips executive and current Continental board member William Berry on Jan. 1. Hamm will become the energy producer's executive chairman. Jack In The Box (JACK) hired executive search firm Spencer Stuart to help find candidates to succeed current CEO Leonard Comma. Comma has not specified his departure date from the restaurant chain but told the company's board that now is the right time to move forward with a succession plan. Bill (BILL) will begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange today, after the back-office automation software maker's initial public offering priced at $22 per share — above the expected range of $19 to $21 per share. Fiat Chrysler (FCAU) union workers ratified a new four-year labor contract with the automaker. Bausch Health (BHC) was upgraded to "overweight" from "neutral" at J.P. Morgan Chase, which points to increasingly solid fundamentals for the health-care products maker.

WATERCOOLER