ECB holds rates steady at Lagarde's debut policy meeting

The European Central Bank (ECB) kept its rates unchanged on Thursday following new President Christine Lagarde's first monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt.

The Governing Council voted to keep the main deposit rate at the historic low of -0.5%, in line with market expectations, while the marginal lending facility remained at 0.25%.

The ECB's statement reiterated that rates will stay at the current level or lower until the central bank has seen the inflation outlook "robustly converge" to that level on a consistent basis.

It also confirmed that net asset purchases had started at a monthly rate of 20 billion euros ($22.3 billion) and that this will continue to run "as long as necessary" to reinforce the accommodative policy stance.

Market reaction was somewhat muted, with the euro trading roughly flat against the dollar at $1.1132 following the announcement and equity markets turning slightly negative after marginal early gains.