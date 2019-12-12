Facebook falls on report FTC weighing injunction over antitrust concerns

Facebook co-founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies before the House Financial Services Committee in the Rayburn House Office Building on Capitol Hill October 23, 2019 in Washington, DC. Zuckerberg testified about Facebook's proposed cryptocurrency Libra, how his company will handle false and misleading information by political leaders during the 2020 campaign and how it handles its users’ data and privacy.

The Federal Trade Commission is considering seeking a preliminary injunction against Facebook over antitrust concerns, The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday.

Facebook shares fell about 2%.

The injunction would likely seek to block Facebook from enforcing policies around how its apps interact with each other and work with potential rivals, sources told the Journal. A majority of the five commissioners, made up of three Republicans and two Democrats, would need to vote for seek the injunction.

A spokesperson for the FTC declined to comment. Facebook did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Facebook has previously shared its plans to integrate its three messaging apps, Facebook's Messenger, WhatsApp and Instagram, and encrypt all three from end-to-end. Law enforcement officials including Attorney General William Barr have raised concerns with Facebook's plans on the grounds that they could make it harder for investigators to detect instances of child exploitation online and become a safe haven for criminals. Facebook has argued the move would be a positive move for users' overall, providing them greater privacy in their communications, protected even from the company itself.

This story is developing.

