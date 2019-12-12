Mega MLB deals means five teams will spend more on their top two players in 2020 than some clubs pay entire roster

Gerrit Cole #45 of the Houston Astros pitches during Game 1 of the 2019 World Series between the Washington Nationals and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 in Houston, Texas.

Five Major League Baseball teams are set to spend more on their top two players next season than some ball clubs spend on their entire 26-man roster with several star players winning record contract deals at the MLB's winter meetings in San Diego this week.

With pitcher Gerrit Cole reportedly agreeing to a 9-year contract worth a whopping $324 million and reigning World Series MVP Stephen Strasburg landing a 7-year deal valued at $245 million, the New York Yankees and Washington Nationals will be doling out more for their top two players than some teams spend on their entire 26-man team.

The Boston Red Sox, Houston Astros and Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim are the other three teams paying top dollar for their two highest-paid players.

Cole's contract, which was agreed to during the MLB winter meetings, would make his deal the fourth-largest in MLB history — just behind Yankees outfielder Giancarlo Stanton's 13-year, $325 million contract.

The deal pays Cole an average of $36 million a year, the highest average annual payout in the MLB, according to Spotrac.

The average annual value of Cole's contract, combined with Stanton's 2020 salary of $26 million next year, comes to more than the Baltimore Orioles' $59 million payroll for all of its 26 players next year, according to a CNBC analysis of data from Baseball Prospectus. It also exceeds the payroll for the Miami Marlins, which stands at $58 million. The figures reflect opening day payrolls as of Thursday afternoon.