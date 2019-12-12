Former NFL star Clinton Portis, other football players criminally charged with $3.9 million health-care claims fraud

LANDOVER, MD - AUGUST 15: Former Washington Redskins running back Clinton Portis looks on from the sidelines prior to the NFL preseason game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Washington Redskins on August 15, 2019, at FedEx Field in Landover, MD.

Ten former NFL players, including Washington Redskins star running back Clinton Portis, have been criminally charged in connection with a brazen $3.9 million nationwide scheme to submit false claims to a health-care program run by the football league.

The players are accused in separate indictments filed in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Kentucky of claiming reimbursements for expensive medical equipment that never was actually purchased.

The equipment including hyperbaric oxygen chambers, cryotherapy devices, ultrasound equipment used to perform imaging on pregnant women, and even electromagnetic therapy devices used to treat horses.

The claims were typically for amounts of between $40,000 and $50,000 apiece. The defendants allegedly fabricated documentation to submit for the claims, including invoices, prescriptions and letters of medical necessity, according to the U.S. Justice Department.

Prosecutors said some of the players acted as "ringleaders" in the scheme and recruited other former footballers, who paid the ringleaders kickbacks and bribes out of some of the fradulently obtained reimbursements. The kickbacks ranged from several thousand dollars to as much as $10,000 or more per claim.

The allegedly bogus claims were submitted to the NFL Player Health Reimbursement Account Plan, which since 2006 has provided tax-free reimbursement for out-of-pocket medical costs.

The alleged fraud was stopped when the insurer Cigna became suspicious and stopped paying the claims.

"This investigation serves as an illustration of the rampant and deliberate scams against health care plans occurring daily throughout the country," said FBI Special Agent in Charge George Piro of the Miami Field Office.

Other charged defendants include Robert McCune, a former Redskins linebacker and John Eubanks, who had played cornerback for the Washington club.

Charges also were filed against Tamarick Vanover, a former wide receiver with the Kansas City Chiefs and San Diego Chargers, Ceandris Brown, who had played safety with the Houston Texans and New York Giants, former Giants safety James Butler, Frederick Bennett, Etric Pruitt, Correll Buckhalter and Carlos Rogers.

Four of the former players were arrested, and six others have agreed to self-surrender to authorities.

Two other defendants, Joseph Horn and Donald "Reche" Caldwell, are expected to be charged with a so-called criminal information alleging conspiracy to commit health-care fraud.

Informations are charging devices regularly used against defendants who have reached an agreement with prosecutors to plead guilty.

McCune, Eubanks, Vanover, Buckhalter and Rogers are among those accused of being ringleaders.

"Afer the claims were submitted, McCune and Buckhalter allegedly called the telephone number provided by the Plan and impersonated certain other players in order to check on the status of the false and fraudulent claims," the Justice Department said in a press release.