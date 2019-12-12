GM expects Cadillac to be majority, if not all, EVs by 2030

In January, GM previewed a crossover that is expected to be Cadillac's first all-electric vehicle on the company' next-generation all-electric vehicle architecture.

DETROIT — General Motors expects a majority, if not all, of its Cadillac cars and SUVs sold globally to be all-electric vehicles by 2030, according to a company executive.

Cadillac President Steve Carlisle on Thursday said the brand will phase out current models of internal combustion engines based on market demand. He expects an inflection point for electric vehicles for the brand to occur in the mid-2020s.

"We're going to enter that decade as an internal combustion engine brand. That's where we are. We've never been better positioned as an internal combustion brand," he said during a media event Thursday in Detroit. "It's a decade we're also going to exit as a battery-electric brand. There's a lot that's going to be going on for Cadillac in the '20s."

Cadillac is expected to release its first all-electric vehicle as early as 2021 as part of GM's plans to debut 20 new all-electric vehicles globally by 2023. The company previewed the crossover in January.

Carlisle also confirmed that the company expects to offer a large electric SUV similar to the Escalade, if not under the iconic SUV's name.