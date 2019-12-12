Hasbro unveils line of Baby Yoda toys now available for preorder

The Child, popularly known as "Baby Yoda," is a character in the new Disney+ series, "The Mandalorian"

Hasbro, which holds the master toy license for Star Wars-branded toys, has finally revealed its first collection of figures based on everyone's favorite character from "The Mandalorian" — Baby Yoda.

While the cute creature has been dubbed Baby Yoda, because of his resemblance to the iconic "Star Wars" character, retailers, manufacturers and Disney itself call the character "The Child."

Starting Thursday, fans will be able to preorder four new Baby Yoda toys. The toys are expected to arrive in spring 2020.

The Child has become a social media sensation since debuting on Disney+ a month ago.

Keeping "Baby Yoda" a secret has meant that toys, plush and other items haven't been available to purchase right away, disappointing eager holiday shoppers. It's why most of the products currently available are from apparel companies or are made with the same, simplistic photo from the show.

Print-to-order mugs, T-shirts and magnets are easy to produce quickly, however sculpting toys and creating accurate three-dimensional objects takes a bit more time.