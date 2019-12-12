'Major milestone': US could become a sustained net oil exporter as soon as next year, IEA says

Workers extracting oil from oil wells in the Permian Basin in Midland, Texas on May 1, 2018.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) believes the U.S. is on track to become a sustained net oil exporter in either late 2020 or early 2021, after briefly achieving this "major milestone" earlier in the year.

In September, the U.S. exported 89,000 barrels per day (b/d) more petroleum (crude oil and other petroleum products) than it imported, according to official data published earlier this month.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), an independent entity within the Energy Department, said this was the first time it had happened since monthly records began in 1973.

A decade ago, the EIA recorded the world's largest economy was importing 10 million b/d more petroleum than it was exporting. But, it said long-running changes in U.S. trade patterns for both crude oil and other petroleum products had resulted in a steady decline of net U.S. petroleum imports.

"On a historic note, in September, the United States momentarily became a net oil exporter… This is a major milestone on its path to becoming a sustained net exporter, which is likely to be late in 2020 or early in 2021," the IEA said in its closely-watched report published on Friday.

"However, this does not mean that energy independence has been achieved: The United States remains a major crude oil importer."