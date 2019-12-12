Protesters set fire to train stations in India over citizenship law

Police personnel fire tear gas to disperse the students protesting against the governments Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB), in Guwahati on December 11, 2019.



Protesters attacked train stations in India's northeast, authorities said on Thursday, angry over a new federal law that would make it easier for non-Muslim minorities from some neighboring countries to seek Indian citizenship.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist government has said the Citizenship Amendment Bill, approved byparliament on Wednesday, was meant to protect minorities from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Protesters in the northeastern state of Assam, which shares a border with Bangladesh, say the measure will open the region to a flood of foreigners.

Others said the bigger problem with the new law was that it undermined India's secular constitution by not offering protection to Muslims.

Police fired tear gas in Assam's main city of Guwahati to break up small groups of people who were demonstrating in the streets, defying a curfew imposed on Wednesday.

"This is a spontaneous public outburst," said Nehal Jain, a masters student in communications in Guwahati. "First they tell us there are too many illegal immigrants and we need to get rid of them. Then they bring in this law that would allow citizenship to immigrants," she said.

A movement against illegal migrants has simmered in tea-growing Assam state for decades.

The citizenship amendment law grants Indian nationality to Buddhists, Christians, Hindus, Jains, Parsis and Sikhs who fled Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan before 2015.

Protesters vandalised four railway stations in Assam and tried to set fire to them, a railway spokesman said. Train services were suspended, stranding scores of passengers. IndiGo said it had cancelled flights because of the unrest in Assam.