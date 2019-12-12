More than 200,000 accounts signed up for fractional stock trading on day one, Robinhood co-CEO says

More than 200,000 Robinhood users are "already in line" for fractional stock trading on the app in the few hours since it announced the service, co-CEO Vladimir Tenev told CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday.

"The early signs are really promising," Tenev said on "Mad Money." "We just have to keep focus on what we've always been focused on, which is keep reducing friction and be the best place possible for new investors to start investing."

Users will officially be able to invest in fractional shares beginning next week, giving them the ability to own a piece of a share in popular companies such as Amazon — which closed Thursday at $1,760 per share — for as low as $1.

"In particular, with this feature, we see customers' eyes light up when they deposit $10 or $100 and the entire universe of stocks that they would like to invest in, or stocks that represent companies that make products they love, is available to them," Tenev said.

Robinhood follows in the footsteps of Charles Schwab and Square. Both firms announced options for fractional stock trading in recent months.

With its zero-commission trading since it launched in 2015, Robinhood, by contrast, has helped accelerate many of its competitors in the brokerage industry to also embrace no-fee trading.