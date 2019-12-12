Retail sales, trade deal details, import data: 3 things to watch for in the markets on Friday

Here are the most important things to know about Friday before you hit the door.

We'll get a read on the health of the U.S. consumer on Friday when the Commerce Department releases November retail sales. November is one of the busiest months of the year for retail and includes the Black Friday holiday. Economists are estimating a 0.5% rise in retail sales in November, according to data surveyed by Dow Jones.

Retail sales increased 0.3% in October, lifted by motor vehicle purchases and higher gasoline prices, reversing September's 0.3% drop, which was the first decline in seven months. Investors will be looking to see if consumers cut back on purchases of big-ticket household items and clothing, a trend that persisted in October that worried retailers a weaker holiday shopping season.