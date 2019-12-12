Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Wynn Resorts, Starbucks, Autodesk, GE, Delta & more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading:

Wynn Resorts, Las Vegas Sands — Shares of the casino operators jumped after Reuters reported that China will endow Macau with a slew of policies aimed at diversifying the gaming hub's economy. Wynn Resorts gained 5.8% while Las Vegas Sands traded 3.5% higher.

Starbucks – Shares of the coffee chain jumped more than 2% after J.P. Morgan upgraded the stock to overweight from neutral and hiked its 12-month price target to $94 per share from $90 per share. The firm said it met with Starbucks management and "sensed a new confidence." J.P. Morgan said it expects sales momentum to continue.

Autodesk — Shares of the software company fell more than 1% after JPMorgan downgraded the stock to an underweight rating. The firm said that after the stock's roughly 12% gain in the last month there isn't a lot of upside ahead.

General Electric – Shares of the troubled conglomerate rose more than 3% after a new UBS analyst assumed coverage on GE with a buy rating. The buy rating represents an upgrade in the firm's opinion of GE, as the previous analyst had a neutral rating.

Ciena – Shares of the optical-networking-components company surged more than 14% after reporting revenue that beat expectations for its fiscal fourth quarter. Ciena earnings $968 million, topping estimates at $964.3 million, according to Refinitiv. The company issued guidance in the mid-range of estimates. The company's earnings fell short of expectations.

Delta Air Lines — Delta shares rose more than 3% after the airline giant issued 2020 guidance that topped analyst expectations. The company said it expects earnings to range between $6.75 per share and $7.75 per share. That's above a Refinitiv estimate of $7.03 per share.

Bill.com – Shares of fintech company Bill.com soared a whopping 60% on its first day of trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday. The company sells software services to small and medium sized business to help with payment processes and was priced at $22 per share prior to its market debut. The stock is now above $35 per share.

Charles Schwab — The firm's stock rose 3% after an analyst at Compass Point upgraded Charles Schwab to buy from neutral, citing compelling earnings growth over the long haul after it acquires TD Ameritrade.

Lululemon – The athletic wear brand's stock dropped more than 5% after Lululemon reported third-quarter results that beat on the top and bottom lines but provided fourth-quarter guidance that, at best, may just meet Wall Street's expectations, according to a FactSet survey of analysts. Lululemon, one of the hottest stocks of the year, is up over 80%. It forecast fourth-quarter earnings between $2.10 a share and $2.13 a share while analysts expected $2.13 a share.

Peloton – Shares of the exercise equipment maker fell as much as 6%, as the stock headed toward its third straight day of losses since noted short seller Andrew Left, founder of Citron Research, said the stock could drop to $5 per share.

– CNBC's Maggie Fitzgerald, Fred Imbert and Pippa Stevens contributed to this report.