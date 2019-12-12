Museum exhibits worth planning a trip around in 2020

In November 2020, Baltimore's American Visionary Art Museum will mark its 25th anniversary with a retrospective show featuring work from its past 40 exhibitions. Pictured here, "What, Me Worry" bed by Patty Kuzbida. Nick Prevas | AVAM

If history, art and eclectic adventures are what you seek out when you travel, you'll have plenty of excuses to pull off the road in 2020. From a retrospective celebrating 25 years of outsider art to fresh shrines devoted to everything from eyesight to motion pictures, from shoes to rodeo culture, here are museum exhibitions worth planning a trip around this year.

Celebrate Southern rock in Georgia

In early December, Macon, Georgia celebrated the reopening of the Capricorn Sound Studios, where the Allman Brothers recorded their music. Source: The Mercer Museum at Capricorn

In early December, Macon, Georgia celebrated the reopening of the Capricorn Sound Studios, which captured the music of the Allman Brothers and other bands playing a new musical genre dubbed "Southern rock" during the 1970s. The new Mercer Music at Capricorn now operates as a music incubator, with the Museum at Capricorn opening on Jan. 2 to tell the history of the iconic studio with artifacts, photos, recordings, album art and music-filled interactive digital kiosks. (Museum admission: $7; Studio tour: $5)

Radical rodeo in Fort Worth

Detail from Red Grooms' Rodeo Ruckus Source: Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth

If you're headed to Fort Worth, Texas to attend the parades, shows, contest and other events that take place during the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo in Fort Worth, Texas (Jan. 17- Feb. 8, 2020) be sure to stop by the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth. The museum will display artist Red Grooms' rollicking Ruckus Rodeo installation, a giant walk-though work that celebrates the Fort Worth rodeo with 3-D caricatures of rodeo regulars ranging from the rodeo clowns and cowboys to broncos and bulls. (Jan. 17-March 29, 2020; Admission: $16; half-price Sundays; free admission Fridays.)

Fancy footwear in Florida

Peep Toe Ankle Strap shoes from the Stuart Weitzman Collection will be on display at the Flagler Museum in Palm Beach, Florida. Source: Glen Castellano | New York Historical Society.

The grandiose Gilded Age estate that is now the Flagler Museum in Palm Beach, Florida is an appropriate exhibition space for Walk This Way: Historic Footwear from the Stuart Weitzman Collection. Organized by the New-York Historical Society, the 100 shoes in this exhibition are not just pretty to look at, they tell stories of culture, consumerism, power and history. (Jan. 28-May 10, 2020; Admission: $18).

Garden of delight

The New York Botanical Garden will showcase the work of Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama, pictured here with Pumpkin, 2010. Source: ©YAYOI KUSAMA. Courtesy of Ota Fine Arts, Tokyo Singapore Shanghai; Victoria Miro, London; David Zwirner, New York

In the Bronx, New York, the 250-acre New York Botanical Garden will present Kusama: Cosmic Nature, by celebrated Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama from May 9 through Nov. 1, 2020. The garden-wide exhibit will include the artist's signature mirrored environments, paintings, giant polka-dotted sculptures flowers and pumpkins and site-specific sculpture. The greenhouse installation will offer visitors a chance to participate in the creative process, which means it will change over time. Tickets go on sale to the public Jan. 29. Members can buy theirs starting Jan. 15.

When women got the right to vote

The 2020 Women's Vote Centennial Initiative has an extensive list of museum exhibits around the country marking the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th amendment, which guarantees women the right to vote. Wyoming, which gave women the right to vote 50 years before the rest of the nation, kicked off its suffrage celebrations in 2019 and continues with many special exhibits statewide in 2020. In Washington, D.C. the National Museum of American History will present "Creating Icons: How We Remember Women's Suffrage," with artifacts from 1919 and 1920 donated by the National American Women Suffrage Association, the precursor to the League of Women Voters (Opens March 6; free).

A visionary retrospective

Matchstick sculpture by Gerald Hawkes Source: American Visionary Art Museum

Baltimore's American Visionary Art Museum collects, curates and celebrates self-taught artists and "outsider" art and presents workshops, parades and themed exhibitions filled with odd and exquisite creations. In November 2020, AVAM will mark its 25th anniversary with a retrospective show featuring work from its past 40 exhibitions. It's a great chance to bring back some work that has been in storage for years. (Admission: $15.95)

More new museums to add to your itinerary

A mock-up of the Arctic Adventure exhibit opening next year at the Museum of Science, Boston Source: Museum of Science, Boston