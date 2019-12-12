How a lost pair of glasses and a friendship disrupted the eyewear industry

When Dave Gilboa lost a pair of eyeglasses early on a post-college backpacking trip, little did he know it would lead him to form and co-CEO a company that would not only take on the biggest glasses entity in the world, it would also enable him and his friends to bring vision to millions of people who otherwise could not afford it.

Among the class entering the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania in 2009, were Gilboa, Neil Blumenthal, Andy Hunt and Jeff Raider. They became fast friends who bonded over, among other things, skepticism over why glasses cost so much.

As Gilboa says, "The iPhone 3G had just come out. I went to the Apple store and spent $200 on this magical device that did things that I couldn't have imagined were possible even a few years earlier. And meanwhile, I was gonna have to pay several times that for a new pair of glasses. It's technology that's been around for 800 years. And it just didn't make sense to me."

Blumenthal had been on the glasses manufacturing lines when he worked with VisionSpring between college and business school. "I traveled to factories to produce the glasses that we were distributing for people living on less than $4 a day, and then 10 feet away literally on a production line that had the same equipment — we saw some of the biggest names in fashion — coming off the production line. And it was sort of this moment that, 'Oh — why are glasses so expensive in the U.S.? Certainly the manufacturing process is not different'."

So the four friends and MBA students formed a partnership that quickly grew into a business. About a year later, while still at Wharton, Warby Parker launched its website, selling glasses for around $95, hundreds of dollars less than the ones with the "biggest names in fashion" which, ironically, were mostly all manufactured, distributed and sold by Luxottica, the biggest eyewear company in the world.