Retirement savings haven't recovered from the Great Recession. Here's why 401(k) plans haven't helped

You're probably already aware that wealth in America is a tale of haves and have-nots.

But new research shows just how big the disparity is in 401(k) plan accounts — workplace retirement savings plans that were created to help all individuals get ahead.

There are two main reasons why the 401(k) plan and other workplace retirement savings plans don't work, according to the Economic Policy Institute, the non-partisan think tank that authored the study.

One reason is that roughly half of workers don't have access to one of these plans in the first place.

Then, many of those who do have such accounts do not have sufficient funds to cover their retirement.

The 401(k) — named for the section of the Internal Revenue Code, enacted in 1978, that enabled the first iteration of such a plan two years later — has become a replacement for traditional company pension plans, which employers have largely abandoned, said Monique Morrissey, economist at the Economic Policy Institute.

However, "401(k)s were just really accidental and have proven to be a disaster," she added.

For evidence, look no further than the very slow recovery investors have seen through these accounts since the Great Recession hit in 2008.