One-third of credit card debt is caused by medical expenses. These steps can help you manage those bills

For millions of Americans, unexpected bills can be summed up in two words: medical debt. Surprise health-care costs have affected about 137.1 million adults in the past year, according to recent research. And many Americans are turning to credit cards to help manage those debt burdens, according to CompareCards.com. The website found that 33% of cardholders are in debt because of medical bills. And nearly 60% said they used a card because they had no other way to pay. If you're saddled with this debt, you need to take action.

Renegotiate your debt

First, start by making sure that you're getting the best interest rates for your balances. If you have debt sitting on a high-interest card, consider transferring the balance to a 0% credit card. You may also use a medical credit card for out-of-pocket expenses not covered by your insurance. These cards, which are offered by companies like CareCredit, have special financing you may not get on other cards. They're interest-free for a few months as long as you make your monthly payments on time. After that period, though, be sure to pay the balance off in full to avoid deferred interest that will charged from the original date of purchase. Those terms are typical with retail cards and medical cards, but not with other general-purpose credit cards, noted Matt Schulz, chief industry analyst at CompareCards.com

"Basically, you're paying medical expenses the same way you might buy a refrigerator or TV," Schulz said. The key thing to remember, even during a medical emergency, is you still want to read the terms and conditions of any loan before you sign. "The last thing anyone wants to do during times like that is read financial fine print," Schulz said. "It's important, though. "Your rushed decisions can end up costing you in a big way in the future." An alternative to racking up any kind of credit card debt is to take out a personal loan. The average rate on a credit card is about 17%, according to Bankrate.com, while personal loan rates are generally closer to 11%.

Turbocharge your savings