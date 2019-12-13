Asia stocks set to jump as investors await signing of phase one US-China trade deal

Shares in Asia were set to jump at the open on Friday following news that Washington and Beijing have agreed to a phase one trade deal in principle, pending U.S. President Donald Trump's approval.
The White House has offered to scrap the next round of tariffs on Chinese exports to the U.S. that are set to take effect on Sunday, sources told CNBC on Thursday. Washington has also proposed slashing existing duties on $360 billion in Chinese products by 50%.
Futures pointed to a higher open for Japanese stocks. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 23,865 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 23,690. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 23,424.81. The Bank of Japan's "tankan" survey on business confidence in the country is expected to be released around 7:50 a.m. HK/SIN.
Meanwhile, shares in Australia advanced in early trade, as the S&P/ASX 200 gained about 0.4%.
Movements in the British pound will also be watched on Friday, with the British currency surging 2.3% to $1.3465 after an exit poll showed U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party winning a clear majority of parliamentary seats in Thursday's general election.
Overnight stateside, stocks on Wall Street rose amid the trade optimism. The S&P 500 gained 0.9% to see a record close of 3,168.57. The Nasdaq Composite also finished at an all-time closing high, adding 0.7% to 8,717.32. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 220.75 points higher at 28,132.05.
The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 96.742 after earlier seeing highs above 97.2.
The Japanese yen, often seen as a safe-haven currency in times of market uncertainty, traded at 109.52 against the dollar after weakening sharply from levels below 108.6 yesterday. The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.6933 after rising from levels below $0.688 in the previous session.
What's on tap: