Asia stocks set to jump as investors await signing of phase one US-China trade deal

Shares in Asia were set to jump at the open on Friday following news that Washington and Beijing have agreed to a phase one trade deal in principle, pending U.S. President Donald Trump's approval.

The White House has offered to scrap the next round of tariffs on Chinese exports to the U.S. that are set to take effect on Sunday, sources told CNBC on Thursday. Washington has also proposed slashing existing duties on $360 billion in Chinese products by 50%.

Futures pointed to a higher open for Japanese stocks. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 23,865 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 23,690. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 23,424.81. The Bank of Japan's "tankan" survey on business confidence in the country is expected to be released around 7:50 a.m. HK/SIN.

Meanwhile, shares in Australia advanced in early trade, as the S&P/ASX 200 gained about 0.4%.

Movements in the British pound will also be watched on Friday, with the British currency surging 2.3% to $1.3465 after an exit poll showed U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party winning a clear majority of parliamentary seats in Thursday's general election.