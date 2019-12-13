College students are in the crosshairs of a new financial fraud

College students apparently have more to worry about these days than their grades and where to head for the weekend's best party.

A new form of financial fraud is exploiting college kids who own cars and are looking to make some extra cash, according to the Federal Trade Commission. Scammers swindle unsuspecting victims by posing as a company willing to pay roughly $250-$350 a week to drive around with company advertisements plastered on the outside of the student's car.

Such "car wrap" scams work this way: Fraudsters send checks to college students to deposit into their bank accounts, and then request the student send back some of the money so a "specialist" can put the ads on the car. Here's the catch: That check the scammer sent is a fake. That means the crook has the victim's cash and the victim must repay the bank for the sum of the counterfeit check.

The FTC issued a consumer alert Thursday about car wrap scams aimed at college students, "a group known to look for ways to make a few extra bucks," according to the agency.

The fraud is a new version of the common "fake-check" scam, according to Susan Grant, the director of consumer protection and privacy at the Consumer Federation of America.

"It's an example of how scams morph," she said. "Crooks are very creative."

Fake-check ploys are on the rise. Complaints about such swindles to government agencies and consumer advocacy organizations doubled over the 2014-2017 period, according to the Better Business Bureau, which says millions of fake checks with billions of dollars in face value circulate every year.

Fake-check scams represent the second-most common type of consumer complaint, according to the National Consumers League.