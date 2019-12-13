What to know about cash management accounts versus high-yield savings accounts

Financial app Robinhood introduced its new cash management account this week, offering an initial 1.8% APY on savings. This is the second attempt for the company, after a botched rollout of a similar savings account-type product last year. Now, Robinhood's Cash Management Account offers FDIC insurance up to $1.25 million via partner banks that will actually hold customers' funds. The company is one on a growing list of non-bank financial companies that offer these types of pseudo-savings accounts to users, joining robo-advisors like Wealthfront and Betterment. And while they typically offer competitive interest rates well above the 0.09% nation-wide average for savings accounts, they are not the same as savings accounts offered by banks. Here's what consumers need to know.

Cash management account pros and cons

Cash management accounts are offered by non-bank financial companies, like brokerages or robo-advisors. Once cash is deposited, it is then moved to a savings account at a partner bank. In Robinhood's case, those partner banks include Citibank, U.S. Bank and Wells Fargo, among others. Fintech companies have begun offering the accounts, and higher interest rates, in order to entice savers to use their other products, like a brokerage account. The companies are counting on the ability to keep all of your accounts in the same place, easily accessible all at once via an app, as enticing enough to grow their customer base. Cash management accounts also typically have lower fees than a traditional bank account might. Robinhood's has no account minimums, no transfer fees and no foreign transaction fees.