Here's how sterling will now trade as Britain breaks its Brexit deadlock

Sterling will go into the first quarter of 2020 with some upside potential, according to currency experts, after a landslide U.K. election victory for Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party. The pound jumped more than 2% as the scale of the victory became apparent, after an initial exit poll projected a mammoth 86-seat Conservative majority, with cable eventually topping out at $1.3515. Markets received a boost from the short-term certainty offered by Johnson being granted license to push his Brexit agreement through Parliament before the January 31 deadline. However, currency strategists are expecting the surge to be contained as the U.K. enters the new and equally challenging phase of negotiating its future trading relationship with the bloc before the end of 2020. Expectations are that the country's economic fundamentals could return to focus alongside trade discussions in driving the activity of the pound in the new year.

New phase of uncertainty

The pound came off its overnight highs early in Friday's European trading session to hover just above the $1.34 mark, suggesting investors are not counting their chickens that the result automatically leads to a Brexit resolution. "In the short term, the pound should now have a fairly calm trading pattern through to the new year, providing some welcome respite to businesses and investors," Sebastien Clements, currency analyst at OFX, told CNBC via email on Friday.

"However, the currency's landscape over the next three months is less certain, and depends heavily on the 31st January Brexit deadline. If Boris Johnson's deal is passed, we can expect another short rally in the pound, but after that date we are essentially entering the unknown." Assuming Johnson's deal passes next month, sterling will then be contingent on progress in the U.K.'s trade talks with the EU and other trading partners. Clements suggested that in the meantime, the currency may temporarily reattach itself to traditional economic data rather than Brexit headlines.

Tentative re-engagement

Goldman Sachs closed out its "long" recommendation for sterling as the pound reached the Wall Street giant's near-term targets of $1.35 and 0.82 against the euro overnight, banking a hypothetical gain on its position of 3.1%. "While we see a less compelling risk/reward proposition over the near-term, sterling may drift higher over the coming months as sidelined investors re-engage in U.K. assets," Goldman analysts said in a note Friday. The scale of Johnson's majority means he is unlikely to be beholden to the hard euroskeptic faction of the Conservative Party, the ERG (European Research Group), in shaping Brexit policy in 2020. The ERG's hold over the prime minister's previous minority government was seen to be a key driver of divergence in attitudes between the U.K. and Brussels. This election result may give Johnson license to bring the U.K. closer to the EU's position on the future relationship than in previous negotiations, should he wish to do so. He still has a lot of work to do beyond the Brexit deadline, however.

UBS Wealth Management U.K. Economist Dean Turner said he expected Thursday night's sharp sterling gains to hold, but to stagnate in early 2020. "Looking ahead, we see little room for it to rally beyond 1.40, given continued uncertainty about the next stage of Brexit negotiations," Turner commented via email Friday. "Markets will be aware that the deadline for extending the transition period beyond the end of next year will be on 1 July, so Brexit headlines might still lead to further GBP moves."

Don't forget the economy