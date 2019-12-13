How to live a long, productive life, according to a 102-year-old who just released his first album

"I know I'm mad about you, and all but lost without you, and great affection for you I proclaim.... But baby, there's an issue — I just can't remember your name."

So goes the chorus of "I Just Can't Remember Your Name," on the 10-track album, "Senior Song Book" released in November. The lyrics are a humorous nod to a common pain point about aging. After all, the song's writer, Alan R. Tripp, is 102.

What's more, it's Tripp's first album.

"People ask me how did I live so long and have my mind clicking away," he told NPR's "All Things Considered." "The answer is you do not retire from something. You retire to something," said Tripp. "And your life will continue with any luck."

That's exactly what Tripp — who has had multiple careers, including as a radio news broadcaster, an advertising executive and a businessman — has been doing. Though, for the record, he considers himself "semi-retired," according to a promotional interview he did with his publicist.