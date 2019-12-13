Microsoft just unveiled its new Xbox, setting the stage for 2020 console war with Sony

Microsoft pulled the wraps off its new console, the Xbox Series X, charging ahead of Sony in debuting next-generation gaming hardware.

The Xbox Series X was revealed at the company's press conference for industry awards ceremony The Game Awards, and sets off an inevitable battle with its Japanese rival as 2020 approaches.

The gadget comes with a peculiar monolithic design, almost resembling a PC tower, while its new wireless controller looks like something Xbox fans will be more familiar with. One new thing Microsoft's next-gen Xbox controller contains is a share button that lets users capture screenshots and game footage, something the PlayStation 4 controller already features.

Microsoft Head of Xbox Phil Spencer said in a blog post that this would be the firm's "fastest, most powerful console ever," capable of showing images at up to a huge 120 frames per second and coming with 8K video capability. The device will also feature improved graphics and a solid state drive which Spencer claimed will "virtually eliminate load times."

In terms of actual games, Microsoft showed off the trailer for a new title called "Hellblade 2," a sequel to the original fantasy action-adventure game developed by U.K. game developer Ninja Theory. Sony also dropped a game trailer for a new game called "Godfall," which will be available with its own next-gen console. The firm didn't however drop any new hints about the PlayStation 5.

The company hasn't disclosed a price for the new device, an important detail gamers will no doubt be looking for as they come to decide which new model to get their hands on. Microsoft said the Xbox Series X will be available to buy in the holidays next year.