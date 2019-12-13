Brexit 'is going to get done' now that Boris Johnson wins clear mandate at the UK election

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson waves as he leaves the Conservative Party headquarters in London on November 4, 2019. BEN STANSALL | AFP | Getty Images

Brexit will finally "get done" now that U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his Conservative Party have won big at the elections, analysts said. "This is done, Brexit is going to get done," Heather Conley, director of the Europe Program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, told CNBC as early results indicated that Johnson was set to win a decisive majority in Parliament, giving him the ability to secure Brexit. Sky News and BBC have since confirmed that Johnson has secured a commanding majority in the House of Commons, winning more than 326 seats which is needed for a majority. "Boris Johnson will now have the mandate to move very swiftly to remove the U.K. from the EU, he will have great authority in negotiating new trade deals," she told "Squawk Box" on Friday. Calling the Conservative Party "now fully the Brexit Party," Conley said the party will now "dominate" British politics for at least five years. "It will be an extraordinary test of the many promises that the Conservative Party has given to the British people," she said.

Johnson's Brexit divorce deal has been agreed to in principle by the U.K. Parliament but is yet to be fully ratified by lawmakers. There have been deep divisions over the deal on offer and how close the U.K. should stay aligned to the EU after its departure from the European bloc. The impasse and political chaos in the House of Commons ultimately led to Thursday's snap general election as Johnson lost the slim majority he held in the U.K.'s lower chamber of Parliament.

A 'softer' Brexit?