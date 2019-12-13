What you need to know about enrolling in a health-care plan and staying out of medical debt

It's no secret Americans spend a lot on health care. The Bureau of Labor Statistics says the average household spends almost $5,000 per year on health-care expenses. If you're older, have a large family, or ongoing health issues, that figure could be many times higher. Managing your health-care expenses requires an understanding of your family's needs, how you're being billed, as well as which resources are available for paying off any remaining balances.

A good place to start when you're trying to get a handle on your health-care costs is to take a good look at your insurance coverage and review whether it's still the right choice. Compare plan options via your HR department, or if you buy insurance in the open marketplace, use the comparison tools available on the marketplace site.

The essential things to consider when comparing plan costs include the plan's monthly premium payments; the deductible ( or amount you must pay out-of-pocket before coverage kicks in); your costs for doctor or ER visits; and what percentage of costs you must pay for hospitalizations, major surgeries, or other health situations.

Generally speaking, the higher your monthly premium, the lower your deductible and out-of-pocket costs. And plans with higher premiums also tend to offer lower costs for medical visits and lower total out-of-pocket maximums.

If your family is generally young and healthy, it might be reasonable to opt for a plan with lower premiums, but higher deductibles. Review your health-care expenses over the past year to understand your actual health-care spending patterns. How often did you visit the doctor this past year, and how much in total did you pay out-of-pocket? Could you have saved money with a different plan? And how do you expect your health-care usage to compare this year? Do you have new family members, or are you perhaps anticipating the need for surgery or other treatments?

That's why it is important to do a little comparison shopping to understand your options, and whether you might save with a different choice. And remember, if you do purchase your plan via the ACA marketplaces, recall that open enrollment ends December 15.