Amazon and Google use A.I. to cut down on billions of pounds of excess inventory destroyed each year

Every year, Amazon and other retailers end up with billions of pounds of excess, unsold inventory that they send straight to landfills. Up to 20% of clothing goes unsold and is often incinerated. Overall, returned goods create more than 5 billion pounds of waste in U.S. landfills each year. That number is going up as more customers shop online, where the rate of returns is 25%, compared to just 9% for in-store purchases. Now, Amazon and major retailers are doing something about it.

Watch the video to see how Google, Amazon and others are using artificial intelligence and automation to cut back on the wasted inventory clogging our landfills and polluting the planet.