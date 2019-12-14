This is Elon Musk's first car: He was so broke he had to fix it himself with junkyard parts

Elon Musk has always had a love for cars — well before becoming the CEO of Tesla.

On Tuesday, his mother, Maye Musk, tweeted a 1995 picture of Elon with his very first car, saying "and people said you knew nothing about cars."

Musk responded with the story behind the photo: "Couldn't afford to pay for repairs, so I fixed almost everything on that car from parts in the junkyard," Musk tweeted.

"Ironically, that's me replacing broken side window glass. The circle is complete lol," he said, referring to the window of Tesla's new Cybertruck being smashed despite Musk's claim it is "armor glass."