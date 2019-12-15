The 10 best college towns of 2019, according to a new report

College in the United States is expensive, in no small part because American students often choose to move away from home and live on, or near, campus.

These costs of living can contribute to the financial struggles college students face. One study found that 36% of college students are considered food and housing insecure, meaning they do not get enough to eat or struggle to find stable housing.

Unsurprisingly, when students are forced to worry about when their next meal will be or where they will sleep at night, their academic performances suffer. But a great college town has the potential to offer students a safe and affordable place to study and live.

In a recent report, WalletHub examined 415 cities of varying sizes across the country to rank the best college towns in America. WalletHub considered 31 different variables of cities with at least 7,500 college students across three catagories: wallet friendliness (which weighted factors like housing costs, food costs and average student debt totals), social environment and academic and economic opportunities.