'Frozen II' is now Disney's 6th billion-dollar movie of 2019

Disney continues to break records at the box office. The company announced Sunday that "Frozen II" surpassed the $1 billion mark on Saturday, becoming the sixth movie from the studio to do so this year.

The hotly anticipated sequel to the 2013 blockbuster "Frozen" arrived in theaters the week before Thanksgiving and garnered $127 million during its domestic debut. Analysts had long predicted it would cross the billion-dollar mark, particularly after the fervor that followed the first film in the franchise.

"'Frozen II' is now Disney's sixth 2019 release to cross the $1 billion threshold and with 'Star Wars' (which is predestined to join the $1 billion club) just a few days away the studio is going enjoy a very happy and fruitful holiday season at the box office," Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst at Comscore, said.

"Captain Marvel," "Aladdin," "The Lion King," "Avengers: Endgame" and "Toy Story 4" have also surpassed the billion-dollar mark this year for Disney.

"Frozen II" is now the seventh biggest animated release of all time worldwide, Disney said.

Notably, Disney does not consider its recent "The Lion King" film to be an animated feature. It is classified as live action, although all but one shot from the film was rendered digitally. Had it been included, "Frozen II" would be the eighth biggest animated release of all time globally.