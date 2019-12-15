'Jumanji: The Next Level' scores $60 million in US debut, a win for box office reboots

Jack Black and Karen Gillan star in "Jumanji: The Next Level."

Sony's follow-up to the hit "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" scored big at the box office this weekend. "Jumanji: The Next Level" hauled in $60.1 million during its U.S. debut, the company said Sunday.

Box office analysts had predicted the film would garner between $35 million and $55 million domestically, a figured based on the $36 million that "Welcome to the Jungle" had brought in back in 2017.

"The Next Level's" opening weekend is a record high in the month of December for Sony.

"'Jumanji' is the best example of a re-boot gone right and Sony has franchise that has become a staple of the holiday season and much like the 2017 first film, 'The Next Level' should enjoy a nice long run in theaters," Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst at Comscore, said.

"Welcome to the Jungle" went on to make nearly $1 billion at the global box office.

In the film, the teen team of Bethany, Fridge and Martha are sucked back into the video game after Spencer escapes back into the game. However, the broken console also brings along Spencer's grandfather Eddie (Danny DeVito) and Eddie's friend Milo (Danny Glover).

"The Next Level" currently holds a Rotten Tomato score of 66% from 156 reviews.