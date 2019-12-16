Hong Kong protests flare ahead of Xi Jinping's meeting with city's leader

Police stand guard during a protest at the New Town Plaza shopping mall in Shatin in Hong Kong on December 15, 2019.

Hong Kong police fired tear gas in late night street clashes with anti-government protesters, ahead of a potentially pivotal meeting between Hong Kong's leader and China's president in Beijing on Monday.

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam, in the Chinese capital for a regular duty visit, is set to meet Xi Jinping amid speculation the visit could yield fresh directives on the city's political crisis, including a possible cabinet reshuffle.

The two had previously met in Shanghai in early November when Xi expressed "high trust" in Lam despite the turmoil.

Lam, however, appeared to play down the prospects of a cabinet reshuffle before she left, saying the first task was to curb violence and restore order, while seeking to engage in more dialogue with the public.

Hong Kong has been embroiled in its worst political crisis in decades since June with anti-government protests posing a populist challenge to China's Xi. The unrest has also complicated ties between China and the United States at a time of heightened tensions, including over trade.

Late on Sunday, groups of masked youths — angered by what they see as Chinese meddling in freedoms promised to Hong Kong when the former British colony returned to Chinese rule in 1997 — blocked roads around Mong Kok district, prompting police to fire multiple rounds of tear gas and baton charge crowds.