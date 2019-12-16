How TikTok went from a fun viral app to caught in the crosshairs of the US government

TikTok logo is seen displayed on a phone screen in this illustration photo taken in Krakow, Poland on November 13, 2019. (Photo by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images) NurPhoto | NurPhoto | Getty Images

TikTok is now one of the most popular mobile apps in the world. But success has brought greater scrutiny from the U.S. government for the Chinese-owned app. So how did it grow and why is Washington taking a keen interest?

The rise of TikTok

TikTok is operated by Chinese technology giant ByteDance. It is the international version of ByteDance's local app Douyin. In 2017, ByteDance bought a rival app called Musica.ly and eventually merged it with TikTok.

The app allows users to post 15-second videos with music overlaid. People often post videos of them lip syncing to a song or other activities. It went viral, especially among "Gen Z" or those between the ages of 16 and 25. Paul Barnes, a managing director at App Annie, said TikTok has captured the mind of this age group. "I think it's just tapped into something that resonates with that particular demographic," Barnes told CNBC's "Beyond The Valley" Podcast. "The majority of these users ... their first phone was a smartphone. And I think the Chinese publishers probably had better experience of that, maybe even (than) some of the Western publishers, so that probably gave them an advantage in really understanding that mobile-first consumer … particularly that younger demographic."

So how big is it?

TikTok is currently the third most-downloaded non-game app of the year, behind WhatsApp and Messenger, app analytics firm Sensor Tower said. It sits above Facebook and Instagram. App Annie's Barnes estimates TikTok has around 625 million monthly active users globally. Facebook in comparison has 2.45 billion MAUs. However, Barnes said that while it may not be the biggest social media app out there, it's gaining quickly. "That growth, that 625 million users, the growth of that is 85% (year-on-year) so it's big, it's not the biggest … but it's growing at an incredible rate," Barnes said. In comparison, in the third quarter, Facebook's MAU number grew 8% year-on-year.

Why is the US government worried?