Judge to sentence former Trump aide Michael Flynn in January

Dan Mangan@_DanMangan
Key Points
  • Michael Flynn, who briefly served as President Donald Trump's first national security advisor, will be sentenced for lying to the FBI on Jan. 28.
  • A judge rejected Flynn's requests to compel prosecutors to turn over additional evidence in his criminal case.
  • Flynn has admitted to lying to the FBI about the nature of his discussions with Russia's ambassador to the United States on the heels of Trump's election.
Former White House National Security Advisor Michael Flynn leaves the Prettyman Federal Courthouse following a sentencing hearing in U.S. District Court December 18, 2018 in Washington, DC.
Chip Somodevilla | Getty Images

Michael Flynn, the Army general who briefly served as President Donald Trump's first national security advisor, will be sentenced for lying to the FBI on Jan. 28, a judge said Monday.

The sentencing date was set after Judge Emmet Sullivan rejected Flynn's repeated requests to compel prosecutors to turn over additional evidence in his criminal case.

Flynn pleaded guilty Dec. 1, 2017 to lying to FBI agents about the nature of his discussions with Russia's ambassador to the United States in the weeks before Trump was inaugurated in January of that same year.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.