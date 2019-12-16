These are the best types of investments for your portfolio, according to new Morningstar research

A new report confirms, once again, an old bit of wisdom: The smartest investment for most people across the globe are low-cost, low-volatility index funds.

That's according to investment research firm Morningstar's 2019 "Mind the Gap" report, a biennial global study of investor returns. Morningstar found that individual investor returns are lower, overall, than the returns for the mutual funds and ETFs that they are investing in. The "gap" in the report's headline refers to the gap between how any fund performs and how people invested in that fund fare. Returns had the worst performance in the most volatile markets.

That indicates that people are withdrawing their money from the stock market at inopportune times, or when the market is dropping, according to Morningstar. If investors left their money alone, as experts advise, during times of stock market turbulence, you would not expect a "gap" compared to the total returns for a fund that they are invested in.

Individuals fared better when they were invested in low-cost, low-volatility funds, Russel Kinnel, chair of Morningstar's North America ratings committee, noted in a press release. The report also found that those making automatic contributions to their investments — say, by contributing a percentage of every paycheck — were the most successful.

"Investors should continue to prioritize low-cost and less-volatile funds, and steady investments that can stand the test of time," says Kinnel.

The good news: The gap between a fund's performance and its investors' performance is shrinking. Before 2017, the gap was more than three times as big. Investors might be learning a thing or two.