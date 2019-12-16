FedEx earnings, economic data, Eli Lilly 2020 outlook: 3 things to watch for in the markets on Tuesday

Here are the most important things to know about Tuesday before you hit the door.

Shipping company FedEx reports fiscal second quarter earnings after the bell on Tuesday. Wells Fargo is forecasting earnings per share of $2.83 on revenue of $17.76 billion. In the same quarter last year, FedEx reported earnings of $4.03 per share on revenue of $17.82 billion.

Wells Fargo said all eyes will be on the company's full year guidance, which currently stands between $11 and $13 per share. The firm said FedEx could lower guidance as uncertainty about international trade issues, impacts on the global economy and shipping volumes weigh on FedEx.

Shares of FedEx fell on Monday on news that Amazon will block its third party sellers from using FedEx's ground delivery network for Prime shipments, citing a decline in performance heading into the final stretch of the holiday shopping season. Last week, Morgan Stanley said e-commerce giant Amazon is already delivering about half of its own packages in the U.S., and will soon pass both United Parcel Service and FedEx in total volume. Wells Fargo said e-commerce trends continue to be a growth opportunity for FedEx.

Shares of FedEx are down about 3% in the past three months.