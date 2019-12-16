Tesla put up tents to hide its 'solar test house' in California

Tesla is putting up more tents in Fremont, Calif.

This time they're "canopy covers" over their solar test structures, according to newly issued building permits reviewed by CNBC.

Tesla started taking orders for version 3 of its solar roof tiles, now known as the Solarglass Roof, in October, with CEO Elon Musk saying at the time that some installations were already underway.

While Musk has hyped the pre-order numbers for his company's forthcoming Cybertruck, he has not disclosed how many households have paid $100 to pre-order the Solarglass Roof, or even where and when those rooftops would be available for installation.

Musk said in October that Tesla had the goal of getting to 1,000 solar roofs installed per week as quickly as possible, acknowledging that the company would not be producing the Solarglass roof at that rate for at least several months.

Placing canopies over the solar test structures in Fremont should help Tesla evade prying eyes and conduct its research and development without rain delays. The permits say the tents will be removed in two months.