Treasury yields rise as US-China 'phase one' deal drives risk-on moves

U.S. government debt yields rose on Monday as investors reacted to assurances that a 'phase one' U.S.-China trade deal will be signed in January.

At around 4:20 a.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which moves inversely to price, was up sharply at around 1.8400%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also higher at around 2.2631%.

Washington and Beijing announced Friday that a partial deal had been reached, and U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin assured over the weekend that both sides would put pen to paper in January.

However, some caution remains as details on key aspects of the deal, such as agricultural purchases and the U.S. trade deficit, remain unclear. U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer has, however, assured that the deal is "totally done."

In other news, the Treasury is set to auction $42 billion in 13-week Treasury bills and $36 billion in 26-week bills on Monday.

IHS Markit services, manufacturing and composite PMI (purchasing managers' index) flash data for December is due at 9:45 a.m. ET.

