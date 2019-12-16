Uber plans to 'double down' on bikes and scooters next year — especially in Europe

Uber plans to "double down" on its investment into electric bikes and scooters in 2020, with a particular focus on Europe, an executive at the company said.

The firm bought Jump, a bike-sharing service based in the U.S., last year betting on growth in the so-called "micromobility" space. It has since rolled out the company's two-wheelers internationally, mostly in European cities.

"We want to double down on micromobility," Christian Freese, Jump's head of EMEA, told CNBC in an interview. "We have seen how beautifully it works with our core business and ride sharing, and want to invest more and deeper, especially in Europe."

Uber claims adoption of Jump's bikes and scooters in Europe has outpaced that of the U.S. in the last eight months. It says more than 500,000 Europeans rode the vehicles in the last eight months alone, racking up 5 million trips in total.

The firm didn't provide data on how many U.S. users took rides with Jump, but said its most popular city right now is Paris, followed by Sacramento and Seattle.

Investing more cash into such a specific part of its business could be seen as contentious among shareholders, who have battered the company's stock since it listed in spring amid questions as to when it will start making money. For its part, Uber has claimed it can reach profitability by 2021.

Uber's acquisition of Jump in 2018 came against a backdrop of growing interest from investors in buzzy e-scooter start-ups like Lime and Bird. In Europe, players like Voi and Tier have come into the fray, luring in millions of dollars from venture capitalists this year.