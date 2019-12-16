US and China reached a trade agreement, but some key details are still unclear

A Chinese and U.S. flag at a booth during the first China International Import Expo in Shanghai, taken on November 6, 2018. Johannes Eisele | AFP | Getty Images

After the U.S. and China on Friday announced progress on a trade agreement, a critical point of the deal remains in question: agricultural purchases. The bilateral trade is a significant part of the dispute between the world's two largest economies, especially after both sides decided to break the negotiations into phases, rather than tackling a slew of American concerns which range from the trade deficit in goods to state control in the economy. On Friday, both countries held separate press conferences to announce that they reached a so-called phase one agreement.

U.S. President Donald Trump said the Chinese would buy $50 billion in agricultural purchases "pretty soon." More specifically, Reuters reported that U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer told reporters that China would buy at least $16 billion more agricultural goods in each of the next two years. The article noted that could bring total purchases to near $50 billion in 2020 and 2021. "That scale of purchases seems implausible and Chinese officials were reluctant to mention any specific target during their press conference," Ting Lu, chief China economist at Nomura, and his team said in a note released Saturday, Beijing time. Trade between the U.S. and China has fallen as both sides applied tariffs on billions of dollars' worth of goods from the other. In 2018, China ranked fifth of top destinations for U.S. agricultural exports at $9.2 billion, down from second place a year earlier, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture Foreign Agricultural Service. In an encouraging first step, the U.S. held off raising tariffs on Chinese goods on Sunday, and Beijing did not go ahead with planned retaliatory tariffs. China has also been increasing its purchases of American soybeans this year, despite an overall expected decline in Chinese demand for the product, according to the U.S. Soybean Export Council. Chinese stocks traded mildly lower Monday, following a muted U.S. stock market response to news of the phase one trade agreement on Friday.