US special envoy for North Korea calls on Pyongyang to respond to calls for talks

U.S. special representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun talks with South Korea's Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs Lee Do-hoon during a meeting to discuss North Korea nuclear issues at the Foreign Ministry on October 29, 2018 in Seoul, South Korea.

U.S. special envoy for North Korea, Stephen Biegun, called on Pyongyang to return its offer of talks, saying Washington is willing to discuss "all issues of interest."

Biegun, speaking at a joint news conference in Seoul with his South Korean counterpart Lee Do-hoon, said the United States did not have a "deadline" but wanted to reopen negotiations.

"It is time for us to do our jobs. Let's get this done. We are here, and you know how to reach us," Biegun said.

Tension has been rising in recent weeks as Pyongyang has conducted a series of weapons tests and waged a war of words with U.S. President Donald Trump, stoking fears the two countries could return to a collision course that they had been on before launching diplomacy last year.