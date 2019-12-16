PNC's fight with Venmo highlights bigger issue over who owns your banking data

An ATM is shown at company headquarters for the PNC Financial Services at One PNC Plaza in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

PNC and Venmo are bickering over customers' access to third parties, highlighting the sometimes murky area of connecting finance apps to bank accounts.

Over the past month, PNC customers have taken to Twitter to complain about not being able to connect to peer-to-peer payments app Venmo, which is owned by PayPal.

Instead of guiding them through how to connect to that app, the Pittsburgh-based bank, in some cases, suggested switching to bank-backed alternative Zelle. The app is owned by major Wall Street banks and competes directly with Venmo. In response, Venmo suggested that affected users should tweet PNC to "let me use the financial service apps I need!"

The disagreement underlines what can be a divisive topic of who owns consumers' financial data — the banks or the consumers — and the difficulty of exporting that data in the United States. The Wall Street Journal first reported the spat.

In the U.S., finance apps rely on third parties like Plaid to connect to bank accounts. The start-up, last valued at $2.7 billion, connects more than a quarter of U.S. bank accounts to everything from Venmo to the mobile investing apps Robinhood and Acorns to cryptocurrency exchanges Coinbase and Gemini. But banks still need to grant that permission.

PNC's argument for not allowing access comes down to security. The bank said recent news coverage was a "missed opportunity to shed "additional light on the real issue at hand, rising concern across the financial services industry and among regulators regarding the potential vulnerability to consumers of cyber fraud when using financial apps, and particularly ones that utilize data aggregators."

"PNC supports our customers' use of such apps, balanced with our steadfast commitment to protecting them from fraud," a PNC spokesperson said in a statement. "That commitment has never been more important as the financial services industry has seen an uptick in fraud that appears related to data aggregators and data aggregator supported apps.

PayPal declined to comment beyond the Venmo tweets. John Pitts, Head of Policy and Advocacy at Plaid, said people "should be able to connect their financial data with the apps they want."

"Most banks agree and work with us to safely enable that, Pitts said. "We are ready to work with PNC and would like to be able to restore access quickly."

Without a third party, it's extremely hard to link to a bank account in the U.S.. Without a quick way to verify account ownership, for example, the other solution is the much slower trial deposit method. That involves depositing 4 cents at a time in an account and waiting for a customer to confirm the deposit details.