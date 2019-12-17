Asia stocks edge higher as investors await RBA minutes

Stocks in Asia traded higher Tuesday morning as sentiment continues to be buoyed by a recent phase one trade deal reached between Beijing and Washington.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 added 0.51% in early trade while the Topix index gained 0.43%. The Kospi in South Korea also rose 0.35% as shares of industry heavyweight Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix both jumped by more than 1.5% each.

Meanwhile, shares in Australia edged higher in morning trade, as the S&P/ASX 200 rose fractionally.

Overall, the MSCI Asia ex-Japan index traded 0.1% higher.

Investors will await the release of the Reserve Bank of Australia's minutes from its December monetary policy meting, where the central bank opted to leave the cash rate unchanged at 0.75%.

"The surprise in November was that the Minutes, unlike the earlier post-meeting statement, revealed that the Board 'agreed that a case could be made to ease monetary policy', but chose to stay on hold and wait for 'another full assessment,'" Ray Attrill, head of foreign exchange strategy at National Australia Bank, wrote in a note.

"Whether or not they repeat this phrase, implying an active discussion of a potential rates cut, would be market moving, vis-a-vis expectations for a cut when the RBA returns in February, but the essential message is expected to be that a pause for assessment (of the impact of this year's three cuts) is warranted," Attrill said.