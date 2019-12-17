Asia stocks edge higher as RBA minutes show central bank's dovish stance

Stocks in Asia traded higher Tuesday morning as sentiment continues to be buoyed by a recent phase one trade deal reached between Beijing and Washington.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 added 0.34% in morning trade while the Topix index gained 0.32%. The Kospi in South Korea also rose 0.46% as shares of industry heavyweight Samsung Electronics and chipmaker SK Hynix both jumped by more than 2% each.

Meanwhile, shares in Australia edged higher, as the S&P/ASX 200 rose fractionally.

Overall, the MSCI Asia ex-Japan index traded 0.17% higher.

Minutes from the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) December meeting, where the central bank opted to leave the cash rate unchanged at 0.75%, showed it was "prepared to ease monetary policy further if needed."

"Members agreed that it would be important to reassess the economic outlook in February 2020, when the Bank would prepare updated forecasts," the meeting minutes read. "As part of their deliberations, members noted that the Board had the ability to provide further stimulus to the economy, if required."

"The minutes of the Reserve Bank of Australia's meeting clearly kept the door open for further easing," analysts at Mizuho Bank wrote in a note. "The dovish tone of the RBA should lead to a softer AUD/USD."

The Australian dollar last changed hands at $0.6868 following the release of the minutes, having seen an earlier high of $0.6885.