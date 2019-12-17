European stocks seen mixed after record rally; UK's Johnson revamps hard Brexit threat

European stocks were set for a mixed open Tuesday morning as investors search for direction following a worldwide rally on the back of a "phase one" U.S.-China trade deal.

Britain's FTSE 100 was seen around 6 points higher at 7,525, Germany's DAX was set to slip around 16 points lower to 13,394 and France's CAC 40 was expected to edge around 6 points lower to 5,986, according to IG data.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 ended Monday's trading session at an all-time high, surpassing 418, after Washington and Beijing announced on Friday that an agreement had been reached and would be signed in January. However, some details remain in question.

Asian stocks continued to ride buoyant investor sentiment into Tuesday's session, with mainland Chinese, South Korean and Hong Kong shares all bouncing by around 1%.

Traders will also be reacting to U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson's revamped threats of a hard Brexit if the EU does not agree a free trade agreement by the end of 2020.

With the U.K. set to leave the bloc before January 31, Johnson will use his newly-secured majority in parliament to outlaw any extension to the Brexit transition period beyond the end of 2020, Reuters reported.

Meanwhile Johnson held a phone call on Monday with U.S. President Donald Trump in which the two leaders looked ahead to an "ambitious free trade agreement," according to a Downing Street spokesman.

The Bank of England on Monday announced plans to tweak its capital requirements for British banks to allow them to continue lending in the event of an economic crisis.

In corporate news, Reuters reported citing sources that the board of Fiat Chrysler will meet Tuesday to consider a proposed $50 billion merger with French automaker Peugeot.

U.K. employment data and euro zone balance of trade figures are due after the bell on Tuesday.