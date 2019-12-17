Paul Manafort hospitalized after medical issue in prison, ex-Trump campaign chief to miss NY court hearing

Paul Manafort arrives in court, Thursday, June 27, 2019 in New York. President Trump's former campaign manager is to be arraigned on state mortgage fraud charges.

Former Trump presidential campaign chief Paul Manafort was hospitalized after experiencing a medical issue in the federal prison in Pennsylvania where he is serving a seven-and-half-year sentence, and will not appear at a scheduled hearing Wednesday in New York state criminal court, his lawyer said Tuesday.

However, that hearing in Manhattan is still scheduled to take place.

At the hearing, a judge is expected to rule on Manafort's motion to dismiss state charges of mortgage fraud, conspiracy and falsifying business records.

ABC News reported earlier Tuesday that the longtime Republican lobbyist Manafort, 70, had experienced a "cardiac event" and has been in a Pennsylvania hospital since last Thursday.

The news broke on the same day that Rick Gates, Manafort's former business associate and a fellow top Trump campaign official, was sentenced to 45 days in jail and three years' probation for conspiracy and making a false statement, in a case related to Manafort.

Manafort's attorney, Todd Blanche, said in a prepared statement that, "Neither his family nor I were made aware of his medical condition until after a reporter called with information they had learned about his condition, notwithstanding repeated attempts on our part to obtain information over the past several days from the Bureau of Prisons."

Blanche added that federal prison officials "refused to provide any information to his family or me about Mr. Manafort's condition or whereabouts, apart from stating he was 'safe,' citing privacy and safety concerns."

The lawyer said, "his family and friends are extremely concerned about his health and still do not have a full understanding of his medical condition or well-being."

"We were relieved to learn this afternoon that Mr. Manafort's condition is stable, and we are hopeful that he makes a speedy recovery."