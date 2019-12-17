Paul Manafort hospitalized after medical issue in prison, ex-Trump campaign chief to miss NY court hearing

Former Trump presidential campaign chief Paul Manafort was hospitalized after experiencing a medical issue in the federal prison in Pennsylvania where he is serving a seven-and-half-year sentence, and will not appear at a scheduled hearing Wednesday in New York state criminal court, his lawyer said Tuesday.
However, that hearing in Manhattan is still scheduled to take place.
At the hearing, a judge is expected to rule on Manafort's motion to dismiss state charges of mortgage fraud, conspiracy and falsifying business records.
ABC News reported earlier Tuesday that the longtime Republican lobbyist Manafort, 70, had experienced a "cardiac event" and has been in a Pennsylvania hospital since last Thursday.
The news broke on the same day that Rick Gates, Manafort's former business associate and a fellow top Trump campaign official, was sentenced to 45 days in jail and three years' probation for conspiracy and making a false statement, in a case related to Manafort.
Manafort's attorney, Todd Blanche, said in a prepared statement that, "Neither his family nor I were made aware of his medical condition until after a reporter called with information they had learned about his condition, notwithstanding repeated attempts on our part to obtain information over the past several days from the Bureau of Prisons."
Blanche added that federal prison officials "refused to provide any information to his family or me about Mr. Manafort's condition or whereabouts, apart from stating he was 'safe,' citing privacy and safety concerns."
The lawyer said, "his family and friends are extremely concerned about his health and still do not have a full understanding of his medical condition or well-being."
"We were relieved to learn this afternoon that Mr. Manafort's condition is stable, and we are hopeful that he makes a speedy recovery."
A Bureau of Prison spokesperson declined to comment to CNBC, saying "For safety and security and privacy reasons, we cannot provide specific information about an inmate's medical condition."
Manafort led President Donald Trump's presidential campaign for several months in 2016. He left after disclosures about payments he received for consulting work for a pro-Russia political party in Ukraine.
He was later accused of a slew of financial crimes and other charges related to the funds he received for that work in Ukraine.
Manafort was convicted in August 2018 at his first federal trial for some of those charges after Gates testified against him as part of his plea agreement with special counsel Robert Mueller.
Manafort pleaded guilty to other charges shortly before his scheduled second trial that year.
After he was sentenced for those cases, Manafort was charged by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. with state criminal charges.
Manafort has pleaded not guilty in that case.
The case is related to loans that Manafort received or applied for from late December 2017 through the beginning of 2017, and were for real estate in Manhattan, Brooklyn and Long Island.
Blanche has claimed that the state charges are barred by double jeopardy because they related to mortgage applications that were the subject of Manafort's federal trial last year.
Earlier this year, the U.S. Supreme Court refused to change a rule that says putting a person on trial for the same crime in federal and state courts does not violate the constitutional protection against double jeopardy. That ruling could harm Manafort's challenge to his New York state case.