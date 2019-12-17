Here are the 10 best cities for jobs in 2020

The new year is often the beginning of many fresh starts.

For those considering another job, 2020 looks promising.

January, in fact, is poised to be a particularly good time to jump-start a career change. That's thanks to an unemployment rate that's currently down to 3.5%, the lowest in nearly half a century, and U.S. companies adding many more jobs than expected, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

"Every indicator we have still sees a robust and healthy job market barreling into 2020," said Ian Siegel, the CEO of job marketplace ZipRecruiter.

For those serious about making a move, ZipRecruiter identified the hottest job markets in the year ahead, based on the growing number of job postings and average number of job openings per job seeker as well as the median wage among other criteria.

Top 10 hottest job markets in 2020

1. Fargo (North Dakota)

2. Boston-Cambridge-Quincy (Massachusetts)

3. Sioux Falls (South Dakota)

4. Providence-New Bedford-Fall River (Rhode Island-Massachusetts)

5. Portland-South Portland-Biddeford (Maine)

6. San Francisco-Oakland-Fremont (California)

7. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria (District of Columbia-Virginia-Maryland-West Virginia)

8. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington (Pennsylvania-New Jersey-Delaware-Maryland)

9. Bismarck (North Dakota)

10. New York-Northern New Jersey-Long Island (New York-New Jersey-Pennsylvania)

Not surprisingly, New York and Los Angeles have the largest job markets where job seekers have the best chance of landing a new position. At any one time, there are more than 200,000 job openings in either city.

Alternatively, in smaller cities such as Yuma, Arizona, or Elizabethtown, Kentucky, the offerings are far more limited, with only around 2,000 openings at any one time.